Jason Isbell and Drive-By Truckers Announce Joint Tour for 2027
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers will hit the road together next year, performing a sprawling tour across America.
"Next year, if you guys are down, I think we should do a tour together," Isbell, standing with Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers, says in a trailer promoting the tour, which you can watch below.
The "Summer of Joy" trek begins May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will make stops in iconic venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, among many others.
You can view a complete list of tour dates below.
A ticket presale begins Nov. 18, followed by the general sale on Nov. 20. A dollar from every ticket sold will go to Nuci's Space, a nonprofit based in Athens, Georgia that focuses on mental health resources for musicians.
READ MORE: When Drive-By Truckers Added Jason Isbell for 'Decoration Day'
Though Isbell has not been a member of Drive-By Truckers since 2007, he has reunited with them a few times over the last few years. Most recently, he played with them in early October at ShoalsFest in Florence, Alabama, where they performed their 2003 album Decoration Day in full for the first time ever.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers, Summer of Joy 2027 Tour Dates:
May 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
May 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
May 8 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
May 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
May 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
May 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
May 14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
May 15 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 16 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
July 24 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater
July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ TD Amp Ballantyne
July 27 - Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
July 28 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
July 30 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 31 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
Aug. 1 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point
Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Aug. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Aug. 6 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Aug. 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 9 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Asheville, NC @ Hellbender
Aug. 20 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
Aug. 21 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
Aug. 22 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Austin, TX @ United Heritage Hall
Aug. 25- Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's Texas
Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 29 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 30 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center
Sept. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms
Sept. 3 - Portland, OR @ TBC
Sept. 5 - Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Concert Series
Sept. 6 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci