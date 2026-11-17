Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers will hit the road together next year, performing a sprawling tour across America.

"Next year, if you guys are down, I think we should do a tour together," Isbell, standing with Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers, says in a trailer promoting the tour, which you can watch below.

The "Summer of Joy" trek begins May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will make stops in iconic venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, among many others.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

A ticket presale begins Nov. 18, followed by the general sale on Nov. 20. A dollar from every ticket sold will go to Nuci's Space, a nonprofit based in Athens, Georgia that focuses on mental health resources for musicians.

READ MORE: When Drive-By Truckers Added Jason Isbell for 'Decoration Day'

Though Isbell has not been a member of Drive-By Truckers since 2007, he has reunited with them a few times over the last few years. Most recently, he played with them in early October at ShoalsFest in Florence, Alabama, where they performed their 2003 album Decoration Day in full for the first time ever.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Drive-By Truckers, Summer of Joy 2027 Tour Dates:

May 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

May 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

May 8 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

May 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

May 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

May 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

May 14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

May 15 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 16 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

July 24 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater

July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ TD Amp Ballantyne

July 27 - Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap

July 28 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

July 30 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 31 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Aug. 1 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point

Aug. 3 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 6 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Aug. 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 9 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

Aug. 20 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Aug. 21 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Aug. 22 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Austin, TX @ United Heritage Hall

Aug. 25- Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's Texas

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 29 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 30 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center

Sept. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms

Sept. 3 - Portland, OR @ TBC

Sept. 5 - Park City, UT @ Deer Valley Concert Series

Sept. 6 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom