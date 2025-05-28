Jason Bonham Extends Tour of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’

Jason Bonham has added a string of North American shows on a tribute tour to Physical Graffiti, the chart-topping 16-times-platinum Led Zeppelin LP powered by his late father John Bonham. See a complete list of dates and cities below.

Tickets for late summer dates by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening go on sale this Friday, May 30. The tour begins in Omaha, Nebraska, and ends in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Oklahoma City, Denver, Anaheim and Seattle along the way. For more information, head over to Bonham's official website.

There are four remaining previously announced Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening dates, including tonight's show in San Diego. They conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bonham's next 22-stop leg, also called "An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti," will again feature every song from the album, along with other Led Zeppelin classics like "Whole Lotta Love" and Stairway to Heaven."

"This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time," Bonham said in an official statement. "I can't wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us."

The younger Bonham filled in for his father with Led Zeppelin at 1988's Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert and 2007's Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, the latter of which spawned the Celebration Day concert film and multiplatinum album. He's also played with Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers, Joe Bonamassa and Sammy Hagar. Bonham's Led Zeppelin-themed solo shows began in 2010.

'An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti' Tour

8/1 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

8/2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

8/3 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

8/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

8/7 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

8/8 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

8/10 – Park City, UT @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort

8/12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

8/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

8/15 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

8/16 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

8/17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

8/19 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

8/21 – Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

8/22 – Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino & Resort

8/23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Theater

8/25 – Salem, OR @ Oregon State Fair

8/26 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

8/27 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

8/29 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

8/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

8/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

