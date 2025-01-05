Jane’s Addiction Members Recording Without Perry Farrell

Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins are recording music without frontman Perry Farrell, a social media post appears to reveal.

The guitarist, bassist and drummer appear to be working on a musical project without frontman Farrell after his onstage meltdown brought an end to the band’s reunion tour in September 2024.

Avery revealed work was underway via Instagram, where he shared a video of bass tracking in progress, seemingly in his home studio.

“Writing some more new lines to some of Stephen’s drumming,” he reported. “Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!”

No more details were provided, leaving it unclear if the trio are planning to continue as Jane’s Addiction with Farrell back in the fold, or if they have another direction in mind. Last year, the core four released two new tracks, marking the first time the original lineup had worked together on new music since 1990. “Imminent Redemption” was followed by “True Love” after the tour collapsed.

How the Jane’s Addiction Reunion Tour Ended

After Farrell’s physical assault on Navarro during their show in Boston on Sept. 13, he was dragged off the stage by crew and the concert was cut short. The band quickly confirmed it had gone on hiatus.

Navarro, Avery and Perkins said in a statement that their “hearts were broken,” but that the decision had been forced upon them by Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behavior” and “mental health difficulties.”

The singer followed that up with his own statement, saying: “[T]his weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”