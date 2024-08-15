Jane's Addiction continued their recently-launched North American tour on Tuesday with a sold-out performance at Inglewood, California's YouTube Theater alongside fellow '80s alt-rockers Love and Rockets.

You can see the set list, video and UCR's exclusive photos from the performance below.

After opening with the title track off the 1997 compilation album Kettle Whistle, Jane's Addiction leaned heavily on their two biggest albums — 1988's Nothing's Shocking and 1990's Ritual de lo Habitual — for the majority of the 14-song set. The Perry Farrell-fronted outfit played classics such as "Jane Says," "Mountain Song" and the closing one-two punch of "Stop!" and "Been Caught Stealing," along with fan favorites such as "Pigs in Zen" and the new song "Imminent Redemption."

Why Jane's Addiction's Current Tour Is Special

Jane's Addiction's 2024 tour marks the return of guitarist Dave Navarro, who had been sidelined in recent years due to lingering COVID complications. The band's May 23 show at London's Bush Hall marked the first show with the classic lineup — Farrell, Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins — since 2010.

A new Jane's Addiction album is reportedly in the works, assisted by Love & Rockets cofounder Daniel Ash. It will mark their first studio LP since 2011's The Great Escape Artist and fifth overall. The rockers' current trek will continue on Thursday in Phoenix and will keep them on the road through the end of September.

Watch Jane's Addiction's Full Set in Inglewood on 8/13/24

Jane's Addiction, 8/13/24, Inglewood, YouTube Theater Set List

1. "Kettle Whistle"

2. "Whores"

3. "Pigs in Zen"

4. "Ain't No Right"

5. "Ted, Just Admit It ..."

6. "Summertime Rolls"

7. "Jane Says"

8. "Mountain Song"

9. "Three Days"

10. "Imminent Redemption"

11. "Then She Did ..."

12. "Ocean Size"

13. "Stop!"

14. "Been Caught Stealing"