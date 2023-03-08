Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Bruce Springsteen to Play Matinee Shows

Jamie Lee Curtis called on Bruce Springsteen to play afternoon concerts to make it easier for older fans to enjoy shows.

In a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress admitted her comment was designed as “a taunt and a suggestion.”

“U2, do a matinee. Coldplay, do a matinee,” the 64-year-old said. “What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?” Turning her attention to the Boss – who’s 73 – she continued, “Bruce Springsteen, do a fucking matinee. You’re old. Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days – pun intended – and do it at noon or one o’clock? Two o’clock. Two o’clock matinee – theater in New York, two o’clock. I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, then I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Curtis’ idea drew a string of responses on social media, with some accusing her of wanting the world to operate according to her interests and others agreeing with her at least partly. Additional suggestions included making sure tickets for earlier shows were sold at matinee prices and staging performances later in the afternoon so fans could enjoy a little nightlife before heading home.

Meanwhile, Springsteen’s longtime E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt tweeted about another facet of artists’ relationships with fans.

Replying to a post about someone who had criticized Springsteen for playing 26 songs at a tour stop instead of the usual 28, Van Zandt said, “Only assholes pretending to be fans evaluate a show by the number of songs that get played or the time spent onstage. Real fans enjoy the intimate exchange of energy they and the band experience that is unique to the night they are there.”