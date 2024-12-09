James Taylor Returns to the Road for Summer 2025 Dates

James Taylor will be back on stage in May, June and July 2025, with general tickets on sale later this week.

Shows kick off on May 5 in Phoenix and conclude on July 1 in Gilford, New Hampshire, with multi-night stops along the way in San Diego; Santa Barbara, California; Seattle; and Morrison, Colorado – the latter at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Taylor has enjoyed a commercial comeback after launching his career in the late '60s under the auspices of the Beatles' Apple Records and rising to his widest fame in the '70s. He scored his first-ever No. 1 album with 2015's Before This World.

His audio-only memoir, Break Shot, followed in 2020. Taylor then earned a Grammy in 2021 for American Standard, his most recent LP. The 2021 documentary Just Call Out My Name chronicled Taylor's decades-long friendship and musical collaborations with Carole King.

The Boston band Tiny Habits will serve as opening act on Taylor's next tour. General ticketing begins on Friday, Dec. 13 – except for Summerfest in Milwaukee, where sales are already underway.

James Taylor Summer 2025 Tour

5/5 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

5/7 – Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

5/8 – Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

5/10-11 – San Diego, CA - Rady Shell

5/13-14 – Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

5/16 – Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

5/17 – Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

5/19 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

5/21 – Nampa, ID - Ford Amphitheater

5/23 – Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

5/25-26 – Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery

6/13-14 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

6/17 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center

6/19 – Highland Park, IL - Ravinia

6/21 – Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6/23 – Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Amphitheater

6/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/27 – Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/29 – Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

7/1 – Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion