Listen to James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon’s First Song

James McCartney, son of Paul McCartney, has released a new song titled "Primrose Hill," which he co-wrote with Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

"Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend [Sean Ono Lennon]," the younger McCartney wrote on social media. "With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

You can listen to the track below.

"I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day," he explained of the track in a previous social media post. "Letting go, I saw my true love and savior in my mind's eye. 'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person."

McCartney is also running a contest in relation to a music video for "Primrose Hill." The contest is open to couples of all ages and the submitted video "must capture the essence of love and romance while showcasing the beauty of the couple's favorite romantic location."

McCartney released a single in February titled "Beautiful" — his first release since 2016 — and Lennon also released new music in February in the form of Asterisms, his fourth solo album.