James Hetfield and his girlfriend, Adriana Gillett, are engaged, and the Metallica frontman made sure his proposal was memorable.

During an underwater scuba dive, Hetfield popped the question by holding up a sign that read "Adriana Gillett, will you marry me?" On social media, the rock legend shared a photo of him and Gillett beneath the sea, accompanied by the caption, “She said yes!”

Gillett shared the same photo on her Instagram account, with further details about the proposal. "The BEST birthday trip surprise,” she wrote. “Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other. Thank you God for putting us together.”

This will be the second marriage for Hetfield, who was previously married to costume designer Francesca Tomasi from 1997 to 2022.

Who Is Adriana Gillett, James Hetfield’s New Fiancée?

Gillett was born in London, attended the University of Oxford and previously worked as a reporter for The Times. She later moved from journalism into fashion, and has been a designer for years.

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Gillett is 16 years younger than Hetfield, which initially turned heads when the couple went public with their relationship. The two reportedly started dating in 2023.

Hetfield will be able to bask in the glow of his new engagement before heading back to touring. Metallica’s next show isn’t scheduled until May 9 in Greece. After a trek across Europe, the band will return to America in the fall for a highly anticipated residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.