Jake E. Lee revealed a personal message he recently received from late Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne.

The former bandmates had lost touch over the years, but guitarist Lee took part in Black Sabbath’s final show earlier this month.

And although he only briefly reconnected with Osbourne, he reported that they’d planned to rekindle their friendship soon.

“Still processing it,” Lee wrote on Facebook, referring to Osbourne’s death on Tuesday at the age of 76. “The finality of it hits me in waves. This was a text I got from him as I was sitting in an airport headed back home two weeks ago:

“Hi jake im so sorry i couldnt spend more time with you on the weekend but it was really caotic, i would really like to see you when i eventually get back TO LA just to shoot the shit its been so long since we saw each other, where have are you living these days, because the last thing i herd was you were living in Las Vegas.

“How did the gig for you on Saturday i really hope you had fun anyway i will text you when i eventually get back to LA and we must hook up much love and respect OZZY.”

Lee became part of Osbourne’s band in 1982 and left in 1987. He’s featured on the 1983 album Bark at the Moon and the 1986 follow-up, The Ultimate Sin, cowriting much of the material on both albums.

Bob Daisley’s Tears Over Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

Bassist Bob Daisley, who had a sometimes tense relationship with the bandleader, shared a tribute, saying, “This is a sad day and it has brought me to tears.

“My condolences to everyone who you’ve left behind, Ozzy. Nothing can change the true friendship that we once had; I’ll see you ‘on the other side.’”