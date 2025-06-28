Jake E. Lee Shooters to Be Sentenced in July

Jake E. Lee reported that the two perpetrators involved in his shooting will be sentenced for multiple crimes in July.

The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist was seriously injured during an incident near his Las Vegas home on Oct. 15, 2024. In a series of updates he revealed he’d confronted the men while they were preparing to steal a motorcycle.

He also said the shooter aimed at his dog, Coco, and a total of 15 shots were fired around 2 a.m. while he was walking the pet.

Lee was struck by three bullets, one of which narrowly missed his spine, which he said might have left him with permanent paralysis.

In a new social media message he wrote: “Oh, btw, the two that shot me have been caught and face sentencing next month. The gun was tied to two previous murders so my case is almost an afterthought. They’re going bye bye for a long time.”

Perhaps as an indicator of how far he’d moved on from the event, he made his comments after discussing his appearance at Black Sabbath’s final show in Birmingham, England on July 5.

“Just confirming I’m playing,” he said. “I believe I’ll be first at bat, which means Coco has to be up at 7.00 a.m. to watch Pops! I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with top tier musicians [who] I won’t name cause you never know until the curtain rises, but will confirm once we have our rehearsal next week.”

He signed off the message with: “On that happy thought, see ya on TV!”

Jake E. Lee Is Keeping Secrets About Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Lee and Osbourne didn’t maintain full contact after the guitarist’s four-year stint with the singer ended with his termination in 1987. By then he’d appeared on 1983 album Bark at the Moon and 1986's The Ultimate Sin.

Regardless, Osbourne reacted as soon as he heard about the shooting, saying in a statement: “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him.”

He added: “It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be OK.”