Jake E. Lee’s Shooter Fired at Him 15 Times

Jake E. Lee revealed that the unknown person who left him with three bullet wounds had actually fired at him 15 times.

The guitarist, 67, was walking his dog near his Las Vegas home late at night on Oct. 15 when the seemingly random attack took place.

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ashba later shared a message exchange between the friends, in which Lee said he was feeling “lucky” and expected to make a full recovery.

In his latest update via the Facebook page of his band Red Dragon Cartel, Lee said: “I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better.”

He continued: “To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!). Don’t want to go into details now – I’m tired – but I feel relatively very lucky. The police found 15 shell casings at the scene, which means he emptied his clip on me.

“I could only dodge so many, so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back, which broke a rib and damaged a lung.”

Lee added that the current priority was to “keep draining my lung till it’s done crying” before his more minor injuries were dealt with. He signed off with: “And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!”

Jake E. Lee Among Hundred of Las Vegas Gun Crimes This Year

A member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band from 1982 to 1987 – notably appearing on the 1983 album Bark at the Moon – Lee went on to play with Badlands and release solo albums before forming Red Dragon Cartel in 2013. Osbourne, who said he hadn’t spoken to his former colleague in nearly 40 years, said: “[T]hat still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him… It's just another senseless act of gun violence.”

More messages of support came from members of Journey, Poison, Ratt and Night Ranger.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s most recently-published figures, there have been 3,602 firearm crimes in the area during 2024 – a year-on-year drop of about 10 per cent. A total of 241 victims were reported as a result of those crimes, up about 40 per cent year-on-year.