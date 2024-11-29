Jake E. Lee Says Shooter Was Aiming At His Dog

Jake E. Lee revealed the person who shot him was actually aiming at his dog, Coco.

The guitarist shared more details of the October incident, which took place late at night while he was walking Coco near his Las Vegas home, saying he was doing so in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

He’d previously reported that he’d confronted two people who appeared to be attempting to steal a motorcycle, and he’d wound up being shot three times, while the gunman had fired a total of 15 times.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Guitar Players: A Complete History

“Hope everyone’s enjoying their Thanksgiving,” Lee wrote on social media. “I’ve been debating on publicly talking about getting shot and have decided that it would probably be good for me. Somewhat therapeutic, and by documenting it I can more easily put it behind me. And you might find parts of it interesting!”

He admitted he found the idea “daunting” so he’d decided to tell his story in parts, of which the posting was the first.

Lee continued: “We were about 50ft apart when I heard the shots. I quickly realized he wasn’t aiming at me. He was aiming at my dog! I threw my end of the leash at Coco and yelled to go home. He did. He’s a good boy.

“The first shot to hit me was in my left forearm. Entered about an inch below the elbow on the underside. Exited topside. It felt like a burn. Not particularly painful, just like a quick burning sensation.

Gunshot Injury to Jake E. Lee’s Fretting Arm was ‘Minimal’

“I thought it must have been a graze. Fortunately it missed any bones, and my elbow joint, and has healed remarkably quickly.

“The scars aren’t much bigger or darker than some of my age spots… I’d probably have to point them out for you to notice. All the fingers still move well. Initially lost the feeling on the back of my hand but it has been slowly coming back.”

He concluded: “In the spirit of giving thanks, I am most thankful my dog wasn’t hurt, and also the damage to my fretting arm was minimal. Unlike the other wounds, which I’ll get to in Part 2.”