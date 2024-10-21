Jake E. Lee Was Shot After Confronting Motorcycle Thieves

Jake E. Lee has explained the circumstances behind the shooting incident that took place last week.

The guitarist was walking his dog late at night near his Las Vegas home when he was shot three times in what was first described as a random attack.

He’d previously said the shooter had emptied his clip and 15 shells had been found at the scene – noting that he could “only dodge so many, so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back, which broke a rib and damaged a lung.”

In a new update, Lee thanked fans for their continued concern and reported he was out of hospital and recuperating at home, while expressing gratitude to the medical staff who’d cared for him.

“Walking home from our walk, Coco and I crossed paths with a couple of thieves – dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths, standing in a neighbor’s driveway checking out his motorcycle.

“There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn’t work out.”

He added: “I’ll probably talk in more detail about it later but right now I can only comfortably do a little at a time.”

Jake E. Lee Predicted to Make Full Recovery From Shooting

Lee, 67, is predicted to make a full recovery in time. The guitarist – a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band in the mid ‘80s, appearing on 1983 album Bark at the Moon and 1986’s The Ultimate Sin – was shot around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that he’d been assisted by a neighbor who’d heard the shots, called 911 and run out of his home with a gun. The local police department said their investigation was continuing. Coco the dog was unharmed.