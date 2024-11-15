Jack White Pairs ‘No Name’ World Tour Announcement With New Song
Jack White has confirmed an extensive world tour in support of his stealth-released album No Name. To mark the announcement, White released the new track “You Got Me Searching,” which can be heard below.
This wider trek follows a handful of pop-up shows set for this month and next. White will make multi-night stands along the way in Toronto, Boston, Tokyo, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and Seattle, among others. His string of North American stops fall in February, April and May 2025.
No Name was recently nominated for a Grammy award. This sixth solo album was recorded in White's usual D.I.Y. style for his Third Man Records organization. He’s now collected a total of 46 nominations and 12 Grammy wins over his career.
READ MORE: How 'Seven Nation Army' Became the White Stripes' Unlikely Smash
“No Name officially arrived on Friday, Aug. 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations, that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags,” White’s label said in an official statement. “The record was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.”
“You Got Me Searching” will be released on limited-edition vinyl on Nov. 22. Presale for the tour is already underway via Third Man, with general sales also following on Nov. 22.
Listen to Jack White's ‘You Got Me Searching’
Jack White, No Name Tour Dates
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
12/1 – Hong Kong @ Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival
12/2 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Capital Theatre
12/5 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
12/6 – Ballarat, Australia @ Civic Hall
12/7 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
12/9 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
12/11 – Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre
12/13 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
2/6 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
2/7-8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
2/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
2/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
2/17-18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
3/10 – Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima
3/12 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
3/13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall
3/15 and 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
4/3 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
4/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
4/5 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
4/7-8 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
4/10-11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
4/12-13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
4/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
4/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
4/18-19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
5/4-5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5/6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
5/8-9 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
5/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
5/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
5/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
5/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
5/19-20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
5/22-23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
5/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
