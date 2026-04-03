Jack White has released two brand new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico."

You can listen to both tracks below.

Limited-edition tri-color and black 7" vinyl of the songs will go on sale on April 4, via White's own company, thirdmanrecords.com and Third Man shops in Nashville, Detroit and London. Additionally, black 7" vinyl will arrive at independent record stores worldwide next week.

READ MORE: 10 of Jack White's Coolest Rock 'n' Roll Collaborations

These songs mark White's first new music since 2024, when he surprise released an album called No Name that was nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys. "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico" both were produced by White himself and feature his longtime live band: Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmet on keyboards.

Jack White's Upcoming Plans

On Saturday, White will make his sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live, this time with host Jack Black. (White performed on the show once with the White Stripes back in October of 2002, and the rest as a solo artist.)

Additionally, White currently has concert dates scheduled for much of the summer across Europe, with one North American appearance scheduled for September at the Borderland Festival in East Aurora, New York. (More information about dates and ticketing can be found on White's website.)

Listen to Jack White's 'G.O.D and the Broken Ribs'

Listen to Jack White's 'Derecho Demonico'