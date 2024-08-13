Jack White Plotting Tour, Won’t Announce Dates in Advance

Jack White is hitting the road, but don’t expect him to unveil his list of tour dates in advance.

In a message posted to Instagram, the former White Stripes frontman explained his unorthodox touring plans.

“Lotta folks asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates,’” White wrote. “Well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started.”

The rocker went on to explain that what others have described as “pop up shows” have actually been the beginnings of an extended run.

“You can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the ‘shows,’” he explained. “We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”

At time of writing, White only has two official performances on his calendar: Aug. 13 in Nashville and a stop at the Desert Daze festival in October. Fans hoping to catch him in concert will need to stay vigilant.

“Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning,” the singer continued. “I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me. I’m looking for that cool breeze you know?”

White closed his message to fans by saying: “Lots of love and rock and roll to you all and you are blessed for giving that love to others, we hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred.”

Jack White's Unorthodox Methods

While White’s touring strategy may be unconventional, it's hardly out of character for the eclectic musician. The rocker was one of the first artists to ban cell phones at his shows, an eyebrow-raising move at the time that has since become more commonplace. He’s also devised all kinds of unorthodox ways to distribute his music, including hiding records inside upholstered furniture.

Most recently, White surprise-released his latest album, No Name. The rocker first slipped the LP into the bags of customers at his Third Man Records store, then encouraged them to rip and share the music online. No Name has since received its official digital and physical release.