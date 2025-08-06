Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has shared a video tribute on YouTube, titled "Some Memories of My Father."

The video begins with a clip of Jack as a child on Howard Stern's radio show, followed by photos of Jack and Ozzy together over the years. Ozzy's "So Tired" can be heard throughout the video.

"I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much," Jack wrote in the video's description. "He was so many things to so many people, but I was lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group who got to call him 'Dad.' My heart is heavy with sadness and sorrow, but also full of love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know what a blessing that is."

Ozzy passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, 17 days after performing at his Back to the Beginning farewell concert.

Jack's message continued: "I think this quote best describes him: Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body...but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!' That was my dad. He lived — and he lived fully. I love you Dad."

You can watch the full YouTube video below.

How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?

Ozzy's official death certificate, filed by his daughter Aimee, listed cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease among the causes for his death, and also noted that he had Parkinson’s disease. On the document, his occupation read "songwriter, performer and rock legend."

A funeral procession took place in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England on July 30, followed by a private funeral at his Buckinghamshire estate on July 31.