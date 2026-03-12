Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart have welcomed their new baby girl into the world, and you’ll never guess what they named her.

“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” Jack declared in an Instagram post announcing the news, revealing that the newborn was named after her grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne. The accompanying image showed that baby Ozzy was born on the morning of March 5, weighing in at 7 lbs and 12 oz. The first public picture of the child (which you can see below) shows her snuggled on a blanket. Appropriately, a bat plush toy -- resembling the real bat her famous grandfather once bit the head off of -- sits nearby.

This is the fifth child for Jack. He and Gearhart are also the parents to Maple, age 3, while Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly have three daughters: Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7.

While the new baby's given name is Ozzy, her grandfather's legendary moniker was actually a nickname. The man known to the world as Ozzy Osbourne was born John Michael Osbourne. Kids in elementary school teased him with the name "Ozzy" -- a shortened form of his last name -- and it stuck.

Ozzy Osbourne Knew He Had Another Grandchild on the Way

Ozzy Osbourne died July 22 at the age of 76. During a conversation with The Sun several months later, Jack confirmed that Ozzy knew he had another granddaughter on the way prior to his death.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack explained at the time, noting that the pregnancy had helped lift up his family following the loss of his father. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

By all accounts, Ozzy was a proud grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. In a 2010 interview with Howard Stern, the Black Sabbath singer famously revealed that his grandchildren called him "Grandpa Ozzy."