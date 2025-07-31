At the time of this writing, Oasis has released two official live singles, recorded at different stops on their 2025 tour. Could a full live album be in the works?

Oasis' long-awaited reunion tour launched on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. From that concert, a live version of "Slide Away" was released. Then came five shows in the band's hometown of Manchester, where a live version of "Cigarettes & Alcohol" was recorded and released as another single. If the pattern continues, it's possible fans could end up with a full live album with recordings from various tour stops.

Oasis has only released two live albums over the course of their career. The first was Familiar to Millions, recorded in 2000 at Wembley Stadium in London. The other, Knebworth 1996, was released in 2021, marking 25 years since Oasis' record-breaking concerts at Knebworth Park.

Where Is Oasis Playing Currently and Where Do They Go Next?

At present, Oasis is in the middle of playing a five-show series at Wembley. From there, they'll make their way to Scotland and Ireland before bringing the tour overseas where the North American leg will begin on Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Prior to the launch of the tour, Liam Gallagher stated on social media that he and his brother Noel would not be doing any press together for a reason.

"We don't want to do interviews coz we're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship," he said. It's worth noting that the brothers appear to be on very good terms, holding hands while walking out on stage and laughing with one another while performing.

"It's sounding huge," Noel confessed ahead of the tour launch. "This is it, there's no going back now."