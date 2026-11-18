Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces New ‘PsychoGod’ Album
Bruce Dickinson will release his eighth solo studio album, PsychoGod, on March 12, 2027.
It will be the Iron Maiden singer's first new release since 2024's The Mandrake Project.
You can see the complete PsychoGod track list below.
You can also watch the video for the album's lead single, "Speaking in Tongues," which was shot in the Nevada desert and in a Los Angeles jail.
“’Speaking in tongues’ is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions," Dickinson explained in a press release announcing the album.
"Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives."
Dickinson goes on to say that videos will play an important role in the PsychoGod project. "’Speaking In Tongues’ is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it's a kind of karmic journey through the album material.
"As a first video ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies," he continues. "Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues.”
PsychoGod was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 and finds Dickinson joined by keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Naslund.
Dickinson had previously announced a massive series of European tour dates in support of the album, which will take place after Iron Maiden's spring tour of North America.
Watch Bruce Dickinson Perform 'Speaking in Tongues'
Read More: See Iron Maiden's 2027 North American Tour Plans
Bruce Dickinson, 'PsychoGod' Track List:
"Necropolis"
"Call An Angel 911"
"Wishing Well"
"Eye Of Sauron"
"The World Needs A Hero"
"Ashes In The Mist"
"Speaking In Tongues"
"Lucifer"
"The Ballad Of Edward Kelley"
"No Rolling Stone"
"PsychoGod"
"Given Time"
"Yggdrasil"
Bruce Dickinson 2027 'PsychoGod' Tour Dates:
JUNE
14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus
25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata
26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd
28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena
29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman
JULY
01 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens
02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*
07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*
08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*
NOVEMBER
10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli
14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega
19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena
20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall
22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed
28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
DECEMBER
01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue
08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
*Festival appearance.
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso