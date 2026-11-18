Bruce Dickinson will release his eighth solo studio album, PsychoGod, on March 12, 2027.

It will be the Iron Maiden singer's first new release since 2024's The Mandrake Project.

You can see the complete PsychoGod track list below.

You can also watch the video for the album's lead single, "Speaking in Tongues," which was shot in the Nevada desert and in a Los Angeles jail.

“’Speaking in tongues’ is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions," Dickinson explained in a press release announcing the album.

"Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives."

Dickinson goes on to say that videos will play an important role in the PsychoGod project. "’Speaking In Tongues’ is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it's a kind of karmic journey through the album material.

"As a first video ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies," he continues. "Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues.”

PsychoGod was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 and finds Dickinson joined by keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Naslund.

Dickinson had previously announced a massive series of European tour dates in support of the album, which will take place after Iron Maiden's spring tour of North America.

Watch Bruce Dickinson Perform 'Speaking in Tongues'

Read More: See Iron Maiden's 2027 North American Tour Plans

Bruce Dickinson, 'PsychoGod' Track List:

"Necropolis"

"Call An Angel 911"

"Wishing Well"

"Eye Of Sauron"

"The World Needs A Hero"

"Ashes In The Mist"

"Speaking In Tongues"

"Lucifer"

"The Ballad Of Edward Kelley"

"No Rolling Stone"

"PsychoGod"

"Given Time"

"Yggdrasil"

Bruce Dickinson 2027 'PsychoGod' Tour Dates:

JUNE

14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus

25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata

26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd

28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena

29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman

JULY

01 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*

07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*

08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*

NOVEMBER

10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli

14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall

22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed

28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue

08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

*Festival appearance.