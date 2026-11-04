Iron Maiden Unveils ‘Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album’

Iron Maiden has announced Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album, a collaboration with Z2 comics celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s landmark album.

According to a press release announcing the project, the graphic novel anthology “dives deep into the menacing Science Fiction future immortalized [in the album].” Each one of the LP’s eight tracks receives its own story, but the adventure doesn’t stop there. Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album also features a prologue and epilogue focussed on Iron Maiden’s famous mascot, Eddie, imagining “what could have happened in the moments leading up to that iconic album cover that captured the imagination of generations of Maiden fans.”

“I mean, it's just a great version of Eddie, my favorite version of Eddie probably,” guitarist Adrian Smith admitted. “There's a real power there you know, a genuine power and menace. He's very muscular isn't he? He looks like he’s been working out. Like I say, it complements the music, which is fantastic.”

READ MORE: When Iron Maiden Got Futuristic With 'Somewhere in Time'

An in-depth interview with Smith is also featured in the collection, offering a deep look at the creative process of writing and recording Somewhere In Time.

Deluxe editions of Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album come packaged with rare 7” vinyl singles of “Wasted Years” and “Stranger in a Strange Land.” Further details can be found here.

Released on Sept. 29, 1986, Somewhere in Time found Iron Maiden expanding their sound by integrating synthesizers into their metal roar. The futuristic-themed LP continued the band’s run of commercial success, earning platinum sales in the U.S.