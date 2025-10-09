Take a Deep Dive Into Iron Maiden’s New ‘Infinite Dreams’ Book

Iron Maiden fans have been treated to no shortage of items from their favorite band over the decades, both music and merchandise.

Now, to mark their 50th year as a group, the heavy metal legends have significantly "upped the Irons," to paraphrase a saying that fellow Maiden fiends will be very familiar with.

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams, is billed as an official visual history, overseen by the group and its associates and features contributions from many of the main characters, both past and present. Released this week (Oct. 7), it represents the most in-depth collection to date, when it comes to documenting their incredible history visually. You can see a preview gallery below.

Organized chronologically, Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams tells the story of the band from their first pub gigs in 1975 and their first record deal in 1979, through the recording and reception of groundbreaking albums, including their 1980 self-titled debut, 1982’s global breakthrough The Number of the Beast and the stadium-conquering Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son, all of the way through their current Run for Your Lives world tour.

Weighing in at more than 350 pages, Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams is loaded to the brim with visual ephemera that is a mix of things that perhaps you had in your collection or on your wall -- and a wealth of images you've probably never seen before. The band's founder and bassist, Steve Harris, shared some insight regarding the massive tome in his opening foreword.

He notes that the prospects of tackling a project line this were extremely daunting. But ultimately, he found it very special to go all of the way back to the earliest days -- including moments like being at his mother's house at Christmas time and working to decide on the band's iconic name. The book also gave them the chance to correct some misinformation that's long been the subject of debate. Though the common legend is that everything happened at Christmas of 1975, the truth is, as he points out, the group we'd come to know as Iron Maiden had actually been coming together months earlier, beginning to take shape sometime around August.

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History Thames & Hudson loading...

In order for us to even get to the point where we were holding this book, Harris had to get past a very common obstacle in the music business -- he's not one to spend a lot of time looking back, because he and the members of the heavy metal legends have always been more focused on what's happening now and what's ahead in the future.

Still, he found it to be a trip down "memory lane" that was worth taking and one that will hopefully be a "fascinating journey" for the fans. "It means so much to me to think that Maiden has impacted so many people's lives," he shares. "It's amazing when people tell me that it's helped them through things, or that it changed their life or even saved their life -- it's a wonderful thing. It's changed mine too," he concludes.

Bands like Iron Maiden are the originators who set an important template that in many cases, has yet to be replicated. Luckily, we are all still living in a time where we can go see a Maiden show. Infinite Dreams now offers a ticket to see how they got there.