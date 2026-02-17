Iron Maiden will celebrate their 50th anniversary in grand fashion this summer with EddFest, a two-day festival of music and curated fan experiences.

The celebration takes place on July 10 and 11 in Knebworth, England. Iron Maiden will perform on the second night alongside Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu, British rockers the Darkness, Australian rockers Airbourne and Scottish rock/metal veterans the Almighty.

Tickets are on sale now. You can find more information at Iron Maiden's website.

What Else Can Iron Maiden Fans See and Do at EddFest?

Fans who arrive early can also check out the Infinite Dreams Experience, a walkthrough museum covering Iron Maiden’s half-century history. The festival website promises “artifacts, props and even instruments up close, making it the ultimate fan event.”

Additionally, fans can stroll through Maidenville, which boasts “the greatest dive bar yet, with a host of Eddie-themed fairground games and rides.” Maiden merch aficionados can also get their fill at Eddie’s Mega Emporium, and the Maidenville stage will feature performances from Maiden United (the acoustic Iron Maiden tribute band), Hair Metal Glamageddon and more.

What to Expect From Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden is in the midst of their Run for Your Lives 50th anniversary tour. The mammoth trek, which launched last May, focuses on the band’s first nine albums, from1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark. It's the first tour to feature new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced longtime drummer Nicko McBrain following his retirement from touring in December 2024.

"This whole tour has been such great fun," frontman Bruce Dickinson said in an official statement. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!"

Iron Maiden has additional tour dates booked through Nov. 1 that will take them to Europe and North and South America.

