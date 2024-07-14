A coincidence of scheduling allowed Iron Maiden singers Bruce Dickinson and Paul Di’Anno to meet for the first time ever last night (July 13).

The moment took place in Zagreb, Croatia, where the current frontman was playing a show in support of solo album The Mandrake Project. Di’Anno was in the same place to promote his upcoming debut album with his new band Warhorse.

A brief video clip of the pair chatting can be seen below.

Di’Anno, 66, joined Maiden in 1978 in a period when the band lineup was yet to settle. He fronted Steve Harris’ group for the recording of The Soundhouse Tapes – the demo that got them signed – then for their self-titled debut LP in 1980 and Killers in 1981. He was dismissed after clashing with Harris and manager Rod Smallwood, but in 2020 said he didn’t blame them for making the change.

Dickinson, 65, became lead singer in time to front the band/s breakthrough album The Number of the Beast, and remained in position for what’s regarded as their classic era until quitting in 1993. He returned six years later and has remained in position ever since.

The 45-second slip features the rock icons discussing physical health, with wheelchair-bound Di’Anno explaining how much movement he’s capable of and how it affects his mental health as he awaits knee surgery. He admits: “I won’t be getting back on the Harley any time soon” before telling Dickinson: “Right then, I’m going to have to fly, me old mate!”

How Paul Di’Anno Felt About Reunion With Steve Harris

Di’Anno reunited with Harris in 2022 – also in Di’Anno’s homebase of Zagreb – marking the first time they’d met since the split. A month later the singer’s team announced that Maiden had agreed to cover the costs of the surgery he required, bringing a fan fundraising campaign to an end.

“[I]t was brilliant because I met up with Steve’s sister Linda first, whom I hadn’t seen in about 30 years,” Di’Anno said after the meeting. “And then Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well – it’s made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic.”

Warhorse’s 10-track debut album is released on July 19 via BraveWords Records. The band recently launched a video for lead track “Here Comes the Night,” which is available below.

