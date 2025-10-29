Iron Maiden have added two dates to the 2026 North American leg of their Run for Your Lives tour due to "overwhelming demand."

The metal legends will now play two nights at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (Aug. 29 and 30) and Los Angeles' BMO Stadium (Sept. 25 and 26).

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see Iron Maiden's full North American itinerary below.

Who's Opening for Iron Maiden on Their North American Tour?

Iron Maiden's 2026 North American tour will feature support on nearly all dates from Megadeth, who are set to release their self-titled final album in January. Fellow "Big 4" thrashers Anthrax will also provide support on select shows.

The ongoing trek, which launched in May and celebrates Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary, will feature songs from the band's first nine albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

"This whole tour has been such great fun," lead singer Bruce Dickinson said in a statement announcing the North American trek. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!

"We’ve got all the big ones from that early period including 'Hallowed,' 'Run to the Hills,' 'Trooper,' 'Number of the Beast,' 'Killers,' 'Powerslave,' '2 Minutes…' and some of them we haven’t played in the U.S. for over 20 years!! Plus there’s some real epics including my particular favorite, ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner,’ and 'Seventh Son...' We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!"

Iron Maiden, Run for Your Lives 2026 North American Tour (New Dates in Bold)

Aug. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Aug. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Sept. 3 - Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sept. 5 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Sept. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Sept. 17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros (special guests TBA)

* Megadeth

^ Anthrax