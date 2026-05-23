Iron Maiden delivered their first concert of 2026 with a rousing performance in Athens, Greece on Saturday night.

The show officially began the latest leg of the band’s Run for Your Lives World Tour, a trek which started last year and celebrates the iconic group’s 50th anniversary.

The majority of the set list remained identical to last year’s leg, including opening song “Murders in the Rue Morgue” and beloved classics like “Killers” and “The Number of the Beast.” However, five songs into the show, frontman Bruce Dickinson paused to address the crowd.

Iron Maiden Dust Off '80s Rarity

“We couldn’t think of a better place in Europe to start this tour," the singer proclaimed, adding that the audience was “absolutely f—ing awesome tonight.”

“We know a few of you have seen some of this show before,” he continued. “We thought we’d just do a little bit of something different, just for this next song. Because it’s a song that we have not played for many, many years. No, it’s not 'Alexander the Great,'” Dickinson acknowledged, referring to Maiden’s song named after the famous Greek king. “But it will be when you go to bed tonight, your ‘Infinite Dreams.’”

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Iron Maiden Album

Maiden then proceeded to launch into “Infinite Dreams,” the beloved album cut from their seventh studio album, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son. It marked the first time the tune had been performed in concert since 1988, when the band was out touring in support of the LP. A live rendition of the song was released as a single in ‘89 from the band’s live video Maiden England. More recently, the metal legends released a career-spanning photo book titled Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams -- in hindsight, it was a clear hint that the song would return to their set list.

Fan shot footage of Iron Maiden’s recent performance of “Infinite Dreams” can be found below, along with a full set list from the Athens concert. The band’s European leg will continue through the end of July, with a North American leg starting in August.

Watch Iron Maiden Perform 'Infinite Dreams' for the First Time Since 1988

Iron Maiden, May 23, 2026 Athens, Greece Set List

1. “Murders in the Rue Morgue”

2. “Wrathchild”

3. “Killers”

4. “Phantom of the Opera”

5. “The Number of the Beast”

6. “Infinite Dreams” (first time since 1988)

7. “Powerslave”

8. “2 Minutes to Midnight”

9. “Rime of the Ancient Mariner”

10. “Run to the Hills”

11. “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son”

12. “The Trooper”

13. “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

14. “Iron Maiden”

15. “Aces High”

16. "Fear of the Dark"

17. "Wasted Years"