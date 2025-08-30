A previously unseen live video of John Lennon, Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band performing "Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)" from 1972 has been released.

The clip was unveiled on the 53rd anniversary of the couple's famous One to One Concerts at Madison Square Garden. It premiered on the same date and time as the original afternoon performance: Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. EDT.

You can watch the video, which will be featured in a new concert film arriving in 2026, below.

The track is part of Power to the People, a new box set focusing on Lennon's most politically charged era, which will be released on Oct. 10, one day after what would have been his 85th birthday.

The 12-disc collection, Power to the People, showcases Lennon's early period in New York City alongside Ono and the Plastic Ono Band.

This set includes the 1972 live album Some Time in New York City and features the One to One Concerts, which were Lennon’s only full live performances following his split from the Beatles.

Two previous tracks from the upcoming set were released: a cover of the Beatles' "Come Together" and "Well Well Well," a highlight from Lennon's 1970 solo debut, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.

What's on John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band's 'Power to the People'?

Power to the People chronicles Lennon and Ono's journey from December 1969 to August 1972. It includes a remixed version of the 1972 album Some Time in New York City, as well as the afternoon and evening performances from the One to One Concerts.

The box also features dozens of previously unreleased demos, home recordings, jam sessions, live tracks and new mixes, including collaborations with the New York band Elephant's Memory and Frank Zappa and the Mothers from the Fillmore East in 1971.

The 123-track box features 90 previously unreleased cuts. You can see the track listing below.

