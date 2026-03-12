‘Indescribable Hell’ at Hotel Causes ‘Catatonic’ Morrissey to Miss Another Concert

Morrissey has called off his show in Valencia, Spain tonight, declaring that a hotel stay he described as "indescribable hell" has left him "in a catatonic state" and rendering the notion of performing "impossible."

The problems started when the singer arrived in the city Wednesday after two days of road travel. "Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements," a message from the singer on Morrissey Central explained earlier today. "This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state."

The Associated Press notes that Valencia is in the midst of its annual Las Fallas festival, which is "famous for its noisy street parties and fireworks."

A second message declared, "tonight's scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation. Morrissey drove from Milan to Valencia but has been unable to rest in Valencia due to noise." The post goes on to clarify that the show was not cancelled and that instead "circumstances render the show impossible."

A third post features the singer's description of the hotel as "indescribable hell. It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement."

In early January we reported that Morrissey had canceled 49 of his last 100 scheduled concerts. According to WheartM.com, which tracks all of the former Smiths star's missed shows and the reasons given for the cancellations, so far in 2026 the singer has performed 12 shows and canceled seven, a 63% completion ratio.

Morrissey, who recently released a long-delayed new solo album entitled Make-Up Is a Lie, is scheduled to perform live next on Friday the 13th (uh-oh....) in Aarhus, Denmark at the Scandinavian Congress Center.