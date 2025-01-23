In Memoriam: 2025 Deaths

2025 has seen the loss of a number of key figures in both rock 'n' roll, and the greater tapestry of entertainment history.

On the musical side of things, guitarist John Sykes, a former member of both Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. "I'm shocked about his passing," drummer Carmine Appice, who played with Sykes in the '90s group Blue Murder, said following his passing. "We played such great music and had such great times together. John’s playing, writing and singing were amazing. … I loved him like a brother. We lived close to each other when we were in Blue Murder, we hung out everyday. He was an amazing guitarist and together with Tony Franklin on bass we had a great rock trio. He will be missed."

Garth Hudson also passed way, meaning there are no longer any living members of the Band. Elsewhere, we lost Peter Yarrow of the influential folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary, and Sam Moore, acclaimed soul singer and one half of the duo Sam and Dave.

In the world of film and television, director David Lynch died at the age of 78. He was responsible for classics such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks and he also recorded several albums of music. "There's a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us," his family wrote on social media. "But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

In the below gallery, you'll find a collection of those we've lost in 2025.