Iggy Pop dusted off some Stooges classics during his first performance of 2024.

The gig took place Saturday, June 8 at the No Values festival in Pomona, California.

With a backing band that featured Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner and the Armed’s Uriah Hickney (among others), Pop rocked through material from throughout his legendary career. While the set list included some of Pop’s beloved solo tunes – like “Lust for Life” and “The Passenger” – much of his performance was made up of material from his former group, the Stooges.

“I Wanna Be Your Dog,” “T.V. Eye,” “Death Trip” and “Search and Destroy” were among the tracks, along with a pair of tunes that Pop revisited for the first time in a decade: “I Got a Right” and “1970,” both of which he hadn’t played since the Stooges' final show in 2013.

READ MORE: Top 10 Iggy Pop Songs

The full set list from Pop’s performance can be found below, along with fan-shot videos from the show.

The headlining gig at No Values was the only performance on Pop’s 2024 calendar. The 77-year-old punk legend previously went out on an extended tour in 2023 in support of his latest album, Every Loser.

Watch Iggy Pop Perform '1970'

Watch Iggy Pop Perform 'Lust for Life'

Watch Iggy Pop Perform 'I've Got a Right'

Watch Iggy Pop's Full Performance at No Values

Iggy Pop, 6/8/24, No Values Festival, Pomona, California, Set List:

1. “TV Eye”

2. “Raw Power”

3. “I Got a Right”

4. “Gimme Danger”

5. “The Passenger”

6. “Lust for Life”

7. “Death Trip”

8. “Loose”

9. “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

10. “Search and Destroy”

11. “Down on the Street”

12. “1970”