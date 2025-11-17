Ian Gillan Considers Deep Purple Retirement Over Health Issue

Ian Gillan's says growing vision problems could mean retirement from Deep Purple is "not far off."

Now 80, Gillan is still performing with the group he joined in 1969, completing a huge tour late last year before playing a series of one-off shows in 2025.

As for his failing eyesight, Gillan said: "It's one of those things. I've only got 30 percent vision," he told Uncut. "That won’t get better. It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision; I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt."

When Did Ian Gillan Join Deep Purple?

Gillan was part of the pre-Deep Purple band Episode Six with stalwart bassist Roger Glover. They then took over for Rod Evans and Nick Simper in Deep Purple. Gillan's initial tenure lasted until 1973. He fronted the group again from 1984-89 before returning for a current stint that began in 1992.

"It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute," Gillan joked. "Well, sometimes yes and sometimes no. I walk down the road and hear something drop off – clang, there's something else gone. Nothing's changed really apart from I can't pole vault any more. Other than that, things move a little more slowly. But nothing's changed."

This news arrives just days after the retirement of David Coverdale, who replaced Gillan in Deep Purple before becoming Whitesnake's longtime frontman. Coverdale thanked "everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey," but added that "it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement."

Despite Gillan's health problems, Deep Purple has already confirmed a European tour for next summer. "I think if I lose my energy, I'm going to stop," Gillan added. "I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We're not far off that. It creeps up on you; you don't really notice."

