All-Star Rendition of Randy Newman’s ‘I Love L.A.’ Opens Grammys

An all-star lineup of musicians opened the 2025 Grammys with a rendition of Randy Newman’s classic tune “I Love L.A.”

The performance was a celebration of Los Angeles, an uplifting message of community and support following the devastating wildfires that have plagued the city since the start of the year. Leading the band was Dawes, the indie rock band that tragically lost their home and studio in the wildfires.

Fresh off winning three Grammys earlier in the evening, St. Vincent was also part of the band’s lineup. She was joined by Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard and country star Brad Paisley.

When Did Randy Newman Release 'I Love L.A.'?

Originally released by Newman in 1983, “I Love L.A.” was initially a commercial flop. The single failed to reach the Billboard Hot 100 and seemed dead on arrival. However, the tune became synonymous with Los Angeles, an upbeat celebration of the city's culture that continues to be played in films and at L.A. sports events. Most recently, the song was ever-present during the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series winning playoff run in 2024.

Newman is known for his sardonic lyrics. And while “I Love L.A.” is generally celebrated in a positive light, it also depicts some of the city’s darker elements. In 2014, Newman admitted the song was a love letter to Los Angeles, warts and all.

"There's some kind of ignorance L.A. has that I'm proud of. The open car and the redhead, the Beach Boys,” he explained. “That sounds really good to me."