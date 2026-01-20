The Human League has announced an extensive summer 2026 North American tour with support from fellow '80s synth-pop stars Soft Cell and Alison Moyet.

The monthlong trek, called the Generations tour, will begin on June 2 in San Diego and conclude on July 2 in Niagara, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (with one exception, noted below). You can see the full tour schedule below.

Get Ready for Some Synth-Pop Classics on the Human League's 2026 Tour

Formed in Sheffield, England, in 1977, the Human League rose to global fame with their third album, 1981's Dare. The album rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, bolstered by the chart-topping hit "Don't You Want Me." Their compatriots in Soft Cell enjoyed similar success that year with their Top 10 hit "Tainted Love."

Moyet, meanwhile, first earned renown as a member of the synth-pop duo Yazoo, featuring former Depeche Mode keyboardist (and future Erasure co-leader) Vince Clarke before embarking on a solo career.

This Is the Human League's First U.S. Tour in 15 Years

The Human League has only played a dozen U.S. shows over the past decade (according to setlist.fm), making the Generations tour especially significant.

"And now it's time for probably our biggest live announcement of the year, our first coast to coast U.S. tour since 2011!" the band said in a social media statement."Yes, you heard it here first (or maybe second if you listen to SiriusXM), we are coming back to tour the U.S. for the first time in fifteen years and we are thrilled to announce that we have two of the most wonderful guests coming with us: the fantastic Soft Cell and the brilliant Alison Moyet!"

The Human League, Generations U.S. Tour 2026

June 2 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

June 6 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

June 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 13 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

June 16 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

June 20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne

June 21 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

June 24 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit

June 26 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

June 30 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center (on sale Feb. 27)

July 1 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

July 2 - Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort