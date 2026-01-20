The Human League Announces 2026 North American Tour With Soft Cell and Alison Moyet
The Human League has announced an extensive summer 2026 North American tour with support from fellow '80s synth-pop stars Soft Cell and Alison Moyet.
The monthlong trek, called the Generations tour, will begin on June 2 in San Diego and conclude on July 2 in Niagara, Ontario.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (with one exception, noted below). You can see the full tour schedule below.
Get Ready for Some Synth-Pop Classics on the Human League's 2026 Tour
Formed in Sheffield, England, in 1977, the Human League rose to global fame with their third album, 1981's Dare. The album rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, bolstered by the chart-topping hit "Don't You Want Me." Their compatriots in Soft Cell enjoyed similar success that year with their Top 10 hit "Tainted Love."
Moyet, meanwhile, first earned renown as a member of the synth-pop duo Yazoo, featuring former Depeche Mode keyboardist (and future Erasure co-leader) Vince Clarke before embarking on a solo career.
This Is the Human League's First U.S. Tour in 15 Years
The Human League has only played a dozen U.S. shows over the past decade (according to setlist.fm), making the Generations tour especially significant.
"And now it's time for probably our biggest live announcement of the year, our first coast to coast U.S. tour since 2011!" the band said in a social media statement."Yes, you heard it here first (or maybe second if you listen to SiriusXM), we are coming back to tour the U.S. for the first time in fifteen years and we are thrilled to announce that we have two of the most wonderful guests coming with us: the fantastic Soft Cell and the brilliant Alison Moyet!"
The Human League, Generations U.S. Tour 2026
June 2 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
June 6 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live
June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
June 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 13 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
June 16 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
June 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
June 20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne
June 21 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
June 24 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit
June 26 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 27 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
June 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
June 30 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center (on sale Feb. 27)
July 1 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
July 2 - Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
