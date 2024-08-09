Huey Lewis Getting ‘Curb’-Style TV Show

Singer Huey Lewis is getting his own mockumentary-style sitcom.

The rocker will star as himself in Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis, a fictionalized version of his life. In reporting the project, Deadline noted that the show will be done “Curb Your Enthusiasm-style” with its story centered around Lewis’ efforts to navigate “his new life after losing his hearing.”

“With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul,” Deadline further explained.

That plot closely mirrors Lewis’ life in recent years The rocker was diagnosed with Meniere's disease in 2018, causing severe hearing loss. He has not toured since going public with the condition.

Lewis will executive produce the show alongside several Hollywood veterans, most notably late night television host Jimmy Kimmel. Kirker Butler (Only Murders in the Building, Family Guy) will write and produce.

Lewis has dabbled in acting in the past, appearing on TV shows such as One Tree Hill and The King of Queens. He had a recurring role on the sitcom Hot in Cleveland, and appeared in the feature films Short Cuts and Duets. Fans also likely remember his cameo in 1985’s Back to the Future, which featured two of his best-loved tunes: “The Power of Love” and “Back in Time.”

Lewis’ most recent album, Weather, was released in 2020. Earlier this year, a jukebox musical based on his catalog of songs opened on Broadway. The play, titled The Heart of Rock and Roll, began in April but closed in June.