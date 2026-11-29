Yes frontman Jon Davison remembers that before the Moody Blues' John Lodge, his father-in-law, passed away, they would talk about the singer and bassist's wishes for after he was gone.

"We spent so much time together," Davison tells UCR via Zoom alongside his wife Emily, Lodge's daughter and manager. "And he would look at me once in awhile, in this fanciful way, and say, 'I want you to carry on...Someday this will all be yours.' Suddenly I'm all blushes and wouldn't want to imagine a world without John, but I knew his sincere intention."

That was realized during July -- nine months after Lodge's death during October of 2025, at age 82 -- when his 10,000 Light Years Band, of which Davison was also a part, reconvened to play celebration concerts in Clearwater, Fla. and Esher, England.

Lodge was in the house too, performing via video -- ala Carl Palmer's Welcome Back My Friends presentation with the late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake on screens -- while Davison took over on bass.

Now the concept is hitting the road as the John Lodge Celebration Tour, a six-date, week-long trek that begins Nov. 29 in Annapolis, Md. and wraps up seven days later in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. The additional tribute dates, according to Emily Davison, were a direct response to the outpouring from fans after her father's death and the reaction to the initial memorials.

"I don't think we had any huge anticipation about where it would go or what would happen," she recalls. "But we did say if people wanted more, we'll door more. After the first show in Clearwater, it just blew us away...Then a few offers came in. We know it's only going to be what it is; it's our gesture to dad, and an opportunity for the fans to join us with that. For each person it's different; it's really deeply important for me."

The Other Side Of Life

The Celebration shows were put together by the Davisons along with keyboardist Alan Hewitt, a Moody Blues touring member and Lodge's long time musical director. It was Hewitt who came up with the idea of having Lodge present via video while the rest of the band -- former Moody Blues touring drummer Billy Ashbaugh along with guitarist Duffy King and cellist/guitarist Jason Charboneau -- play live.

"We said, 'What is the ultimate way that we can really honor John?'" says Jon Davison, "and Alan said, 'We have the technology where we can integrate John performing with us on a screen...and still sing lead on these wonderful songs he wrote.' And we thought, 'What a wonderful idea' and we frantically - or passionately, I'll say -- put it together."

The execution also allowed Emily "to put the grief into a box and use the energy to help me through that process. I was working around the clock, trying to find the footage and working at how we were going to put it all together. I think I realized how healing the whole process was to me; I really did it because all the years I worked with dad, we'd sit in the van coming up with this plan or that plan. Now, suddenly we'd come up with a plan that I know he'd love. I absolutely know he'd love it."

She adds that, "We hadn't really told people what we were going to do, so there was a little element of shock and surprise to begin with. And then as people started to understand what was happening, the feeling in the room was incredible." Lodge, by the way, had incorporated footage of bandmates Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge in his shows after their deaths.

Jon -- who's still handling Justin Hayward's vocal parts on songs such as "Nights in White Satin," "The Voice," "Forever Afternoon (Tuesday)" and others -- has enjoyed the process of strapping on the bass, which was his main instrument before joining Yes during 2012.

"It was such a wonderful experience, after knowing John so well as a person and always appreciating the Moody Blues, to go back and start analyzing the bass parts in a microscopic, sort of laser-focused way," he says.

"I was blown away by how melodious and crafted these wonderful parts that he created are, and I felt so close to him through that process. That was wonderful."

Days Of Future...

The Davisons are hoping this will not be the only time they take the Celebration on the road. "Honestly, if the people want us to do it, we will," Emily says, adding that "we had a few other offers we just couldn't fit in for December so those are sitting there. It really just depends on what the fans want. We hope they're behind us to do more, and also how we try and maybe take it forward. It will be interesting to see what the next year might bring in that sense, whether we can bring in some new elements or interesting things that we can't talk about yet. We're just trying to do the right thing for him."

They will, however, acknowledge that some music might be coming from Lodge's vaults. His last album, 10,000 Light Years Ago, was released during 2015, while the EP Love Conquers All came out eight months before his death, on Valentine's Day of 2025.

"John and I and Alan, to some extent, had been working on several studio ideas," Jon acknowledges. "Some of those are a bit more polished, some not so much, but certainly we have John's essence on them. We would love to be able to bring those to the fore and actually release some things John had set in his sights to release. We're just really focused on these shows right now, and then when things perhaps open up time-wise we will focus on studio works."

And, Yes, Then There's Yes...

Jon, of course, will be balancing any future Lodge work alongside his "other" band. Yes took much of 2026 off while guitarist Steve Howe recovered from "an essential operation that requires recovery time" -- the nature of which has never been specified. The group did release Aurora, its 24th studio album, in June, and it will return to the road during May in the U.K., with other territories in mind as well.

"I think we have a lot to look forward to," Jon says. "Steve seems so optimistic, and he can't wait to get back on stage. As long as he's willing to do it and wanting to do it, we'll be there."

As for new Yes material, Davison says that "on an individual level we're always songwriting and creating our demos we can present to the rest of the band. I think that there'll certainly be another album, it's just a question of when Steve will be ready to put on his producer hat again and get really busy."

The upcoming John Lodge Celebration Tour dates include...

11/29 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage

11/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

12/1 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

12/3 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

12/4 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

12/6 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre