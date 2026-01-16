The Hollywood Vampires have announced a European summer tour, marking their first shows in more than three years.

The rock 'n' roll supergroup — featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen and actor Johnny Depp — will begin their trek on Aug. 12 in London. They'll traverse the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy before concluding their tour on Sept. 2 in Este, Italy.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (Jan. 23). You can see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: 68 Forgotten Rock Supergroups

Hollywood Vampires 2026 Tour Poster

Hollywood Vampires 2026 Tour Poster @hollywoodvamps, X loading...

Joe Perry Says a Hollywood Vampires Documentary Is in the Works

Perry told radio host Eddie Trunk in 2025 that Hollywood Vampires are working on a documentary. "I just saw a rough cut and it's pretty amazing," he said.

The guitarist also explained the challenge of getting the supergroup on the road when all of its members are so busy with other projects.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper Says Lemmy Would Have Joined Hollywood Vampires

"I'm still pinching myself this band actually got moving, because everybody's got other things going on," he said. "Especially Johnny. It's not like, 'I can't do it this day.' It's like, 'I can't do it this month.' When he's on a project, he's got to carve out months. And even then, he has to be available for things."

Perry added: "And Alice is always working. If we don't book something almost a year ahead, he's gonna be booked. And I know that everybody would love to play some more with that band. And I think the last record we did [2019's Rise] was amazing, was so much fun. But we get into that in the documentary. So I don't know. Right now everybody's tied up, but I know that in the back of everyone's mind, it'd be great to get back together again."

Hollywood Vampires 2026 European Tour Dates

Aug. 12 - London, UK @ The O2

Aug. 14 - Cardiff, UK @ Depot Live Cardiff Castle

Aug. 15 - Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Aug. 17 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Aug. 18 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Aug. 19 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Aug. 21 - Colchester, UK @ Colchester Castle Summer Series

Aug. 22 - Halifax, UK @ Live at the Piece Hall

Aug. 25 - Nuremberg, DE @ PSD Bank Nurnberg Arena

Aug. 26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

Aug. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Aug. 30 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 1 - Milan, IT @ Parco Della Musica

Sept. 2 - Este, IT @ Castello Carrese