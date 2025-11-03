Two Pink Floyd legends are among the dead celebrities who earned the most money in 2025.

According to Forbes' annual list, the estates of Syd Barrett and Richard Wright each earned $81 million in 2025 as a result of Pink Floyd selling their catalog and name, image and likeness rights to Sony for $400 million. That was good enough for a tie for third place on the list, behind Michael Jackson and children's author Dr. Seuss.

The Barrett and Wright estates reportedly split the money from the sale equally with surviving members Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason. Barrett and Wright died in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Singer Jimmy Buffett came in at No. 8 on this year's list, behind the Pink Floyd duo, rapper the Notorious B.I.G., Miles Davis and Elvis Presley. Although he died in 2023, Buffett's Margaritaville empire, which includes clothing, a restaurant chain, drinks, resorts and a cruise line earned his estate a reported $14 million in 2025.

Bob Marley, John Lennon and Prince also appeared in the No. 9, 10 and 11 spots on this list, which was rounded out by athletes Arnold Palmer and Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jackson has dominated the list of highest paid dead celebrities since his 2009 death, ranking in first in all but three years. His estate earned an estimated $105 million in 2025 through royalties, a touring musical production and his Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show, Michael Jackson ONE.