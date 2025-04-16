Heart Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates With Todd Rundgren
Heart will hit the road again in August, with support on select dates from Todd Rundgren.
The 14-date trek launches on Aug. 8 in Quincy, Washington, and concludes on Aug. 30 in Bethel, New York. Special guests for certain shows will be announced later.
Tickets to on sale to the general public on April 24. You can see the full list of dates below.
Heart and Todd Rundgren's Recent Activities
Heart and Rundgren are both keeping busy independently in the lead-up to their joint tour. The former recently announced the "An Evening With Heart" tour, which begins on May 31 and will feature the band playing two separate sets each night. The announcement closely followed the conclusion of their Royal Flush Tour, which was postponed from 2024 so Ann Wilson could receive preventative cancer treatment.
Rundgren also announced U.S. dates for the Still Me, (Still We) Tour this week. The trek will run through June and July and will serve as an extension of 2024's Me/We Tour. "The show is kind of a story with a message," Rundgren said in a statement. "Even though a year has passed, I still think the story needs to be told."
Heart and Todd Rundgren August 2025 Tour Dates
Aug. 8 - Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *
Aug. 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug. 12 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena
Aug. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Aug. 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage #
Aug. 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
Aug. 18 - Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena
Aug. 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center #
Aug. 24 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
Aug. 26 - Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron #
Aug. 29 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *
Aug. 30 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
# An Evening With Heart
* Special guest to be announced
