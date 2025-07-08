Heart has added more dates to their upcoming Royal Flush Tour 2025. The new shows begin in mid-November and run through almost the end of the year.

The band previously announced summer dates, beginning on Aug. 10 in San Francisco, with a final concert on Aug. 30 in Bethel, New York.

The newly announced shows will begin two and a half months after the summer dates wrap up, featuring two performances in Las Vegas, with the final show scheduled for Christmas week in Nashville.

The band's Royal Flush tour was postponed from 2024 so singer Ann Wilson could receive preventative cancer treatment.

While much of the summer tour dates include shows with Todd Rundgren, the fall concerts will feature frequent tourmates Cheap Trick in the opening slot.

"Heart personifies rock," Ann Wilson said in a press release announcing the new dates. "Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years, it has always remained up to the moment and true to itself.

"The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I'm very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live."

"This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go," guitarist Nancy Wilson added. "Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family."

Where Is Heart Playing in 2025?

More than a dozen new dates have been added to Heart's current itinerary that will take them through the end of 2025.

After two shows in Las Vegas on Nov. 14 and 15, the band will play concerts in Seattle, Cincinnati and other cities before a final performance in Nashville on Dec. 21.

You can see all of Heart's 2025 tour dates below.

Heart, Royal Flush Tour 2025

August 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

August 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena ^

August 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena ^

August 15 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

August 16 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center ^

August 18 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena ^

August 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

August 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

August 23 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center *

August 24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena ^

August 26 – Akron, OH – The University of Akron - E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall *

August 27 – Allentown, PA – The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand *

August 29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

August 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center #

November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #

December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #

December 6 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena +

December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *

December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *

December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced