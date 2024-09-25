Heart Singer Ann Wilson Selling Florida Home for $2 Million

Heart singer Ann Wilson has put her Florida home on the market at an asking price of $2 million.

“Discover the ultimate retreat at the vacation estate of Ann Wilson, legendary lead singer of the iconic rock band Heart,” boasts the home’s official listing. “Set on 12.48 acres with 510 feet of frontage along the scenic St. John's River, this private getaway offers expansive eastern views and an atmosphere perfect for relaxation.”

Wilson originally bought the home, which lies roughly 50 miles south of Jacksonville, for $885,000 in 2019. The property’s two-story main house has three bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, with a large, marble countertop kitchen and plenty of space for entertaining. Porches and balconies can be found throughout the exterior, while a luxurious infinity pool and spa offers gorgeous views of the nearby St. John’s River. Speaking of which, the home also comes with its own private dock.

Elsewhere on the property sits a four bedroom, two bathroom guest house. Originally built in the early 1900s, the fully renovated dwelling offers an additional 2,406 ft. of living space. Other property highlights include a large RV port and expansive workshop.

“Surrounded by century-old oak and magnolia trees, this property exudes Old Florida charm, while offering plenty of space for further expansion,” proclaims Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is handling the sale. “Whether you're reminiscing over Heart's greatest hits or simply soaking in the peaceful ambiance, this estate is your personal haven for relaxation and inspiration.”

A video tour of the property can be watched below.

When Will Heart Be Touring Again?

Wilson was originally scheduled to be touring with Heart throughout 2024, but those plans took an unexpected change. Twenty shows into their tour, the singer underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and underwent chemotherapy at the advice of her doctors. Heart postponed all of their remaining dates to give Wilson plenty of time to recover.

In September, the band announced rescheduled dates for 2025. "We are so, so excited to resume this tour,” guitarist Nancy Wilson said at the time. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely major. To be continued."