Heart Announces More Dates for 2025 Tour
Two weeks after rescheduling their canceled 2024 tour dates for next year, Heart has added more shows to their 2025 itinerary.
Five concerts have been added to the band's expanding Royal Flush tour.
Heart originally had scheduled North American tour dates approaching in July when the band postponed nearly 20 dates as Ann Wilson sought treatment for ongoing health issues following the cancellation of European tour dates in May. It was reported that Wilson was taking care of "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."
However, a couple of months later, she detailed the reason for the concert postponements. "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson said. "The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.
"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."
Earlier this month, Heart rescheduled the 19 postponed dates, to start on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas.
Where Is Heart Playing in 2025?
The band has now added more shows to their 2025 tour, starting with another performance in Las Vegas. New dates in Toronto, Mashantucket, Connecticut, Boston and New York bring the show tally to two dozen, which will keep the band on the road through at least April 16.
You can see the full list of Heart tour dates below.
Heart, 2025 Royal Flush Tour
February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
March 9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
