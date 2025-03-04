Heart Announces ‘An Evening With’ 2025 Tour

Less than a week after launching their 2025 Royal Flush tour, Heart have announced their spring concert plans.

The An Evening with Heart dates will feature the band performing two separate sets each night. The tour kicks off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and is currently scheduled to conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

The band returned to the road Friday night in Las Vegas, after being forced to cut their 2024 tour short due to Ann Wilson's preventative cancer treatment. "Chemo is no joke," the singer later declared. "It takes a lot out of a person."

The pre-sale for An Evening with Heart tickets starts Wednesday, March 5 at 10 AM with the password DREAMS. The general on-sale date is Friday, March 7. You can get more information at their official website.

Heart 'An Evening with Heart' 2025 Tour Dates

May 31: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock

June 1: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

June 3: Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 4: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

June 6: Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

June 7: Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckly Amphitheatre

June 10: Evansville, IN - Ford Center

June 12: St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox

June 14: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 15: Cedar Point, TX - H-E-B Center

June 17: Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

June 18: Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

June 20: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

June 22: North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

June 24: Jacksonville, FL - VuStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 25: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

June 27: Orlando, FL - Kia Center

June 28: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live