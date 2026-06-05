Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Think About You’ For the First Time Since 2006

Guns N' Roses performed the Appetite for Destruction track "Think About You" for the first time in 20 years Thursday night at their show in Gilwice, Poland.

You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below.

According to SetList.fm, the last time Guns N' Roses performed "Think About You" was Dec. 20, 2006. If the site's data is correct, the last time the band played the song with Slash and Duff McKagan in the lineup was March 29, 1987 at the Roxy in West Hollywood.

The set list reports for the Gilwice show also state that McKagan made a change to his nightly spotlight song, performing the Damned's "Neat Neat Neat" for the first time ever. However we have yet to find video of that performance.

"My Michelle," "The General" and "Sorry" were all also reportedly added to the set list, and again we'll keep an eye out for video to confirm those songs were played.

Read More: All 84 Guns N' Roses Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Thursday night's show was the first of Guns N' Roses new European tour, which is set to conclude on July 3 in Paris. They'll kick off their first North American tour since 2023 on July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

You can get complete show and ticket information at Guns N' Roses' official website.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Think About You' in Poland

Guns N' Roses June 4 Gilwice, Poland Set List:

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "Bad Obsession"

3. "Mr. Brownstone"

4. "It's So Easy"

5. "Yesterdays"

6. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

7. "Never Say Die" (Black Sabbath cover)

8. "Chinese Democracy"

9. "Estranged"

10. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

11. "Nothin'"

12. "You Could Be Mine"

13. "Double Talkin' Jive"

14. "Atlas"

15. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

16. "Neat Neat Neat" (Damned cover - live debut, Duff on vocals)

17. "Think About You" (first time since 2006)

18. "Rocket Queen"

19. "My Michelle" (tour debut)

20. "Civil War"

21. Slash Guitar Solo

22. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

23. "November Rain"

24. "Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

25. "The General" (tour debut)

26. "Sorry" (tour debut)

27. "Dead Horse"

28. "Nightrain"

29. "Paradise City"

via SetList.fm