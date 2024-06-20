Guns N’ Roses Skeletons Lead New Batch of Rock Funko Pops

Skeleton versions of Guns N' Roses stars Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan highlight a new batch of upcoming Funko Pops.

A shirtless 1989 version of Ozzy Osbourne, a denim-and-scarf covered Jon Bon Jovi and Cher in her 1974 Met Gala outfit are also among the recently announced new Funko Pop figures. A new set of the three Guns N' Roses stars featuring skin will also be available.

You can see full-size photos of all the new rock Funko Pop figures below, and visit Funko.com to be notified when they are put up for sale.

Read More: All 84 Guns N' Roses Songs Ranked

Slash Says "2025 is 'All About Guns N' Roses'

Guns N' Roses are taking the summer off from touring. Slash is currently focused on promoting his new guest star-laden Orgy of the Damned blues album. His S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival summer tour is currently set to launch on July 5 in Bonner, Montana.

After that the guitarist told Loudwire Nights that he plans to record a new studio album with his longtime collaborators Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. "Then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N' Roses. We're trying to get some things going with that. I think there's a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumor about that anyway, so that's going to be focused on that."