Guns N' Roses have released two new songs titled "Nothin'" and "Atlas," marking their first new music in two years.

You can listen to the songs below.

Both "new" tracks actually date back to the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy. "Nothin'" blends vintage and modern Guns N' Roses. After starting on a mellower note with bouncy keyboard melodies and Axl Rose's lovesick croon, the track builds steam and transforms into a full-fledged power ballad, with anthemic choruses and a bluesy solo from Slash.

"Atlas," meanwhile, feels indebted to '90s alt-rock, featuring fiery leads, propulsive drum-and-bass groves and another massive chorus.

"Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be available to preorder on Dec. 12 on 7" vinyl, a Guns N' Roses store-exclusive cassette and a Japan-exclusive SHM-CD.

How Many Songs Have Guns N' Roses Released Since Reuniting?

The release of "Nothin'" and "Atlas" brings Guns N' Roses' post-reunion song total up to six. The band previously released "The General" in December 2023; it served as the vinyl B-side to "Perhaps," which arrived in August 2023. They also issued "Hard Skool" and "Absurd" in 2021. All songs feature the classic-era core trio of Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Fans should expect to hear "Nothin'" and "Atlas" on Guns N' Roses' 2026 North American tour, which runs from July through September. A press release announcing the tour said the songs "will "join 'The General' and 'Perhaps' as vital additions to set lists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR's early catalog."

Will Guns N' Roses Release a New Album?

Guns N' Roses' slow-drip release strategy has many fans asking if or when they'll release a new album. Despite an apparent wealth of material, the band doesn't sound particularly close to issuing a new full-length project.

"There's so much material at this point, it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it," Slash recently told Guitar World. "But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We’re going to take this time, and we're going to do this.' Every time we've done that, it falls apart."