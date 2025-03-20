Guns N’ Roses Announce New Drummer

Guns N' Roses have selected Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer.

Carpenter's name will be familiar to fans of bassist Duff McKagan's band Loaded. He played with that group between 2009 and 2011, appearing on their 2011 album The Taking.

"Carpenter has made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry," read a band statement announcing his hiring.

For the past decade Carpenter has been a member of the group Awolnation, appearing on their last five albums. After co-founding the group Loudermilk while he was still in high school, Carpenter also went on to work live and in the studio with artists such as Adam Lambert, A Perfect Circle and the Exies.

On Wednesday Guns N' Roses announced that they had amicably parted ways with Frank Ferrer, who had been with the group since 2006, making him their longest-tenured drummer.

"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years," read their statement. "They wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

Carpenter will become Guns N' Roses' sixth drummer, following Rob Gardener (1985), Steven Adler (1985-1990), Matt Sorum (1990-1997), Josh Freese (1997-2000), Brain (2000-2006) and Ferrer.

After taking 2024 off completely, Guns N' Roses will launch their Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things world tour on May 1 in Incheon, Korea.

The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on July 31 at Wacken Open Air, and does not include any North American dates.