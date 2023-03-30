Guns N’ Roses Announce Limited-Edition ‘London 1991′ CD

Guns N' Roses will release previously unheard, newly mixed footage from their Aug. 31, 1991, Wembley Stadium concert on the limited-edition London 1991 CD.

The six-song disc is available to members of the Nightrain Fan Club who joined or renewed their membership after Feb. 16. It will ship ahead of the band's 2023 world tour, which begins on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

You can learn more at Guns N' Roses' website and see the London 1991 track listing below.

The 1991 Wembley concert was part of Guns N' Roses' two-and-a-half-year Use Your Illusion Tour, which began several months before the albums hit shelves that September. It also marked guitarist Izzy Stradlin's final show as a full-time member of the group. He announced his resignation a few months later, and GN'R replaced him with Gilby Clarke and headed back out on the road in early December 1991.

Guns N' Roses recently released a Use Your Illusion box set that includes recordings of two full live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center. The box set also includes a Blu-ray of the full Ritz performance.

The double-disc reissues of Use Your Illusion I and II additionally feature live versions of "Perfect Crime," "Dust N' Bones," "Double Talkin' Jive" and "14 Years" from the Wembley 1991 show. Recordings of "Mr. Brownstone" and "My Michelle" previously appeared on the 1999 double album Live Era '87-'93.

Listen to Guns N' Roses' 'Perfect Crime' Live at Wembley Stadium in 1991

Since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2016, Guns N' Roses have released two new songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," both of which date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions. Slash told radio host Eddie Trunk in October that he "want[s] to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later." The guitarist said the band has a handful of unreleased new songs, including "a couple of epic ones coming out, so I'm excited about that."

Guns N' Roses will also take part in the Power Trip festival in October, playing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., alongside Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Tool.

Guns N' Roses: London 1991 Track Listing

1. "Bad Obsession"

2. "Live and Let Die"

3. "Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

4. "You Could Be Mine"

5. "Only Women Bleed / Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

6. "Estranged"