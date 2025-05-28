Guns N’ Roses delivered a cover version they’d never played live before during their 31-song show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi Tuesday night.

The band performed the New York Dolls’ “Human Being” - which appears on GNR's 1993 covers album "The Spaghetti Incident?" - towards the end of the concert, which by then had already contained the tour debuts of Misfits’ “Attitude” – sung by Duff McKagan – and the Live Like a Suicide track “Reckless Life.”

Later, Axl Rose and company presented the tour debut of 2023's “The General” before playing the G N' R Lies track “Used to Love Her” for the first time since 2018. Videos of those two tracks, plus “Human Being,” can be seen below, along with the full set list.

Guns N’ Roses’ Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour features new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer in March.

The road trip began in April, with current bookings running until on the Wacken Open Air festival on July 31. No North American dates have yet been announced.

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Human Being’ For First Time

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘The General’ in Abu Dhabi

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Used To Love Her’ in Abu Dhabi

Guns N’ Roses – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., May 27 – Set List

1. “Welcome to the Jungle”

2. “Bad Obsession”

3. “It’s So Easy”

4. “Live and Let Die”

5. “Mr. Brownstone”

6. “Slither”

7. “You Could Be Mine”

8. “Chinese Democracy”

9. “Estranged”

10. “Yesterdays”

11. “Absurd”

12. “Double Talkin’ Jive”

13. “Perhaps”

14. “Hard Skool”

15. “Attitude”

16. “Reckless Life”

17. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

18. “My Michelle”

19. “Rocket Queen”

20. “Patience”

21. “Civil War”

22. “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

23. “Coma”

24. “November Rain”

25. “Wichita Lineman”

26. “Don’t Cry”

27. “Human Being”

28. “The General”

29. “Used to Love Her”

30. “Nightrain”

31. “Paradise City”