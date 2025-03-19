Guns N’ Roses Part Ways With Drummer Frank Ferrer

Guns N' Roses are parting ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer.

The band shared the news in a statement on Wednesday. "Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run," they said. "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place Nov. 5, 2023 in Mexico."

Guns N' Roses did not yet announce a replacement for Ferrer.

Guns N' Roses Drummers Over the Years

The band's drum throne was occupied by several different musicians prior to Ferrer. His immediate successor was Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who held the position from 2000 to 2006 and has also played with Primus and Tom Waits. Current Devo and Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese had the job before Mantia, from 1997 to 2000, and played on the 1999 single "Oh My God."

Before that, Matt Sorum played with the band from 1990 to 1997, appearing on the Use Your Illusion albums and "The Spaghetti Incident?" covers album. Sorum replaced Steven Adler, who appeared on Guns' landmark debut Appetite for Destruction and its follow-up, 1988's GN'R Lies.

Fans should learn the identity of the new Guns N' Roses drummer sooner than later, as the band is embarking on a world tour in roughly six weeks. The trek, titled "Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things," is scheduled to begin on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea.