Guns N' Roses have announced their first U.S. show of 2026.

The rockers will headline the first day of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The four-day festival runs from May 7 through 10 and will also feature main-stage headlining performances from Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon and My Chemical Romance.

You can see the full Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup below.

READ MORE: All 84 Guns N' Roses Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Guns N' Roses' 2025 Tour Success

Guns N' Roses recently completed their 2025 world tour, titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things. The trek launched in May in Incheon, South Korea, and visited Asia, Europe and South and Central America.

The tour marked the debut of drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced longtime drummer Frank Ferrer in March and previously played in Duff McKagan's Loaded. The trek went off largely without a hitch, though it did spawn a few viral moments, such as Axl Rose's frustrated microphone toss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Despite jokes of "old Axl" resurfacing, the band explained it was merely a result of malfunctioning in-ear monitors.

Should Fans Expect New Guns N' Roses Music?

There are only four festival dates on Guns N' Roses' 2026 itinerary so far: Tecate Pa'l Norte in Monterrey, Mexico; Monsters of Rock in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Download Festival in Leicestershire, England; and Welcome to Rockville.

Does that mean Guns N' Roses are taking time to work on new music? Well ... don't get your hopes up.

"There's so much material at this point, it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it," Slash recently told Guitar World when asked about a new GN'R album. "But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We’re going to take this time, and we're going to do this.' Every time we've done that, it falls apart."

In the meantime, fans can satisfy their craving for "new" Guns N' Roses material by preordering the Live Era '87-'93 vinyl reissue, which will be released on Friday.

Welcome to Rockville 2026 Lineup